(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) Orlando, FL -- While health experts continue to strongly warn against obesity, more and more people are still classified as such. There are actually many hindrances to weight management that many people are unable to recognize.

According to experts, the wrong attitude is a roadblock for weight loss. There are also workout habits that aren’t really effective and that people are unable to stick to on a long-term basis.

Various research studies have long been warning against an unhealthy diet and poor eating habits. It is recommended to keep a food journal and eat more fruits and vegetables to maintain a healthy weight.

Aside from these dietary and lifestyle modifications, it is similarly important to remember that there are natural remedies found to work wonders in enhancing weight loss. One is L-Carnitine that is a widely-studied amino acid.

In multiple research studies, L-Carnitine has been found to aid in the movement of fatty acids to the mitochondria of cells. What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also works in speeding up the metabolism of fats inside the body, and this aids in shedding extra pounds.

In a study, L-Carnitine has been able to produce significantly greater amount of weight loss and even a huge drop in body mass index.

In a study, which was published in the Journal of Physiology, it has even been found that L-Carnitine aided in preventing fat gain. This has been found to be due to its ability to increase fat burning and energy expenditure during physical activity.

Following a healthy diet is vital for overall health. However, it is worth realizing that even the healthiest foods options today lack adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals. This is due to factors that deplete nutrients, like the presence of food additives, food processing, and long-distance transportation.

