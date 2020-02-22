According to researchers, curcumin also offers protection to other organs from the detrimental, damaging effects of cholestasis.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) Las Vegas, NV -- According to many researchers, curcumin is one of the most powerful healing polyphenols today. It has been found to be useful in addressing certain conditions as well as fighting diseases.

Curcumin has been found to offer protection against the damaging effects of cholestasis. This polyphenol is speculated to popularize turmeric, which is an ancient medicinal spice. For thousands of years, this spice has been used in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine.

According to some experts, this polyphenol contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, anti-amyloidogenic, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, and antifibrotic agents.

It even has antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, immunomodulating, anticatabolic, genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

Cholestasis, on the other hand, pertains to a decrease in bile flow. This reduction is caused by impaired secretion by hepatocytes. It could also be due to an obstruction of bile flow via intra-or extrahepatic bile ducts. Simply described, cholestasis is a reduction of bile flow from the liver.

Yang et. al conducted a research study to see the benefits of curcumin for cholestasis. This natural remedy is believed to be useful in offering protection from liver injury as well as in balancing bile acid. It has further been found beneficial in reducing inflammation.

It is worth mentioning that cholestasis could trigger inflammation as well as liver fibrosis. Curcumin has been found useful in offering protecting to the liver cells from liver fibrosis induced by cholestasis. It is believed to work by simply downregulating inflammatory parameters as well as inhibiting the action of biochemical factors, which contribute to fibrosis.

According to researchers, curcumin also offers protection to other organs from the detrimental, damaging effects of cholestasis.

In the Tokac et. Al experimental study, it was proven that curcumin enhances antioxidant defenses to protect the liver and kidney against the damaging effects of cholestasis.

