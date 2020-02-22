A real-time digital sales generation system has been launched. The system brings customers to auto dealerships exactly when they are searching to purchase a vehicle.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- A real-time digital sales generation system has been launched. The system brings customers to auto dealerships exactly when they are searching to purchase a vehicle.

The Hyper-Mobile Targeting program is a highly developed system to connect customers to auto dealers across the nation in real-time. This lead generation and traffic creating system has been developed by MOB Media Marketing, a digital marketing agency & consulting company.

The lead generation system ensures that customers have the clients business in mind when they are ready to purchase a vehicle. MOB Media uses behavior tracking, identity resolution, and 60,000 satellites in space to identify prospects who are actively pursuing the services their client's dealership provides.

The Hyper-Mobile system has created a partnership with over 180,000 mobile applications and networks including CNN, CNBC & Forbes. The sales system allows their clients to legally & ethically take customers away from other competitor car dealerships and send them directly to their client's business.

The system is designed to be the perfect supplement to paid traffic efforts and compliments every existing digital marketing campaign.

As a result of being in the era of attention arbitrage, 89% of individuals are actively using their cell phone throughout the day. Hyper-Mobile Targeting provides a business with a competitive advantage by displaying targeted information when and where the customer is at any given moment in time.

In the highly competitive world of auto sales this system targets and connects dealers with prospective customers on their mobile devices at both the hyper-local and national levels.

This unique system allows it's clients to experience explosive, ROI-driven, client acquisition. MOB Media Marketing is a referral-focused agency and is committed to achieving client loyalty. A company spokesperson stated, “We focus most of our energy into consistently delivering the highest possible value outcome for everyone that we serve.”

During the launch of this sales generating system for car dealerships, anyone interested is invited to contact MOB Media Marketing and take a test drive of this system.

