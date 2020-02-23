Music Row 411 released an updated version of Better Songwriting 101, its widely successful complete songwriting course.

(Newswire.net -- February 21, 2020) -- Music Row 411 released an updated version of Better Songwriting 101, its widely successful complete songwriting course.

Music Row 411 launched an updated version of its popular songwriting online course, Better Songwriting 101. Designed for artists, songwriters, music teachers and anyone else interested in writing hit songs, the course offers access to a wide range of resources and training from accomplished music industry leaders.

More details can be found at http://musicrow411.com/better-songwriting-101.

The newly updated course aims to provide an accessible, self-paced songwriting training course for those looking for successful strategies to write better music.

Better Songwriting 101 features nine modules covering all the key skills and resources needed to create, edit and record hit songs.

Course participants will get access to a full range of lessons and resources designed to help them improve their songwriting skills.

One of the main challenges faced by creators in all fields is the so-called “writer’s block” - a seemingly insuperable inability to come up with new material.

Better Songwriting 101 teaches participants a series of practical strategies to help them generate an ongoing flow on new material and use it as the foundation for potential hit songs.

Another important part of the new course is developing successful habits to gradually improve overall songwriting skills. Participants will learn effective ear training methods, develop essential skills to avoid unproductive songwriting sessions, and prevent potentially fatal pitfalls for a modern songwriting career.

Finally, the course also includes a practical method to record high-quality demos and successfully pitch new songs.

Unlike other songwriting courses, Better Songwriting 101 is developed by successful modern musicians and is completely adapted to the real world needs of today’s artists.

A satisfied participant said: “This course exposes the unseen truth about songwriting, the music industry, and how to actually succeed as a musician today, not yesterday… I’ve never felt more prepared to take my ability and career to the next level!”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website or visit https://musicrow411.com for additional courses.