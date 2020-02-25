A new guide for financial planning in retirement has been launched by “My Wallet.” It offers information and guidance on affiliate plans.

Online personal finance site “My Wallet” has launched a new guide to managing an unplanned retirement, financing retirement, and earning money in retirement. It highlights the potential financial struggles of unplanned retirement and how to plan for a successful, secure retirement.

“My Wallet” is a leading online information site providing reports and guidance on personal finance. Its latest guide highlights some things to consider in retirement, and some of the most popular options for managing finances.

The new guide covers 10 different programs and how they can help retirees and soon-to-be retirees to plan a more secure future. These include SmartAsset, Lending Club Investor, Rebalance IRA, Ladder Life, eHealth Insurance, Blooom, Senior Life Settlements, AARP, Nola, and TurboTax.

“My Wallet” explains that retirement is an exciting time for those who are planning for it. It gives them a chance to enjoy the freedom of not having to work their regular 9 to 5 job, and live the life they want to live.

However, planning for retirement can be a daunting process and it’s for this reason that the new guide has been written. It offers strategies for enjoying retirement and securing a financially free future.

SmartAsset is a tool that empowers people to make smart financial decisions thanks to easy to understand advice. It connects retirees with financial advisors from all around the country.

Lending Club Investor lets people invest with purpose, while also helping fund personal loans up to $35,000. Rebalance IRA manages investments with low fees, helping clients to save 45%-75% annually.

Other programs like eHealthInsurance, Blooom and AARP can help retirees to generate income based on affiliate schemes. These platforms provide clients with tools like banner ads, text links and more to promote their services.

The new guide states: “Many people look forward to spending more time with their friends and family, traveling, picking up a new hobby, or volunteering during retirement. Planning for retirement can seem like a daunting process, but with the right tools and resources you can start planning for a retirement that allows you to enjoy your third act in life.”

