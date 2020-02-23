Donna Arnold Homes announce the launch of their real estate services. They are an independently owned franchise of Keller Williams Legacy Group.

For more information visit their website at https://www.donnaarnoldhomes.com

Donna Arnold Homes announces the launch of their successful real estate business. They are an independently owned and operated franchise of Keller Williams Legacy Group located in the Quad Cities, Iowa. They serve the Quad Cities IA, Davenport IA, Bettendorf IA, Eldridge IA, and Le Claire IA and locations farther away such as DeWitt, IA and out to Blue Grass, IA.

Donna Arnold has been in the real estate business for over 13 years. Her area of specialization is in helping homeowners to get their homes ready to sell and then marketing it to the right audience. To get a house ready for sale, Donna Arnold works with stagers, painters, packers, and flooring people. Her 'design on a dime' tactic gets it all done economically and while emphasizing the home's best features.

Additional information can be found on her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/qcmidcenturyhomes

The Donna Arnold Homes luxury segment is for homes priced at $500,000 or over. The firm markets its homes on over 350 websites nationally and internationally. Their marketing is done with a market-savvy creative flair and they are prompt with response and follow up. Donna Arnold Homes works with only the best service providers to get their listings ready to sell. For clients who wish to sell a house that is far away from where they live, the firm provides customized services. They check the homes every week, and clean the yard, mow the lawns and clear snow. They also flush and clean toilets and recommend needed repairs and cleaning.

Donna Arnold Homes works hard to get clients the best deals possible for their property. See her professional profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/donnaarnoldhomes For more information visit their website given above or call them on +1-563-505-2258.