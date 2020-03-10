A new luxury home sale service for Quad Cities residents has been launched by Donna Arnold of Keller Williams Legacy Group.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- Bettendorf, IA -- A new luxury home sale service for Quad Cities residents has been launched by Donna Arnold of Keller Williams Legacy Group. She is known for her excellent client-focused service with great marketing solutions.

Donna Arnold, of Keller Williams Legacy Group, has launched a newly updated service for anyone looking to sell their luxury home in the Quad Cities area. Homeowners in Davenport, Bettendorf, Eldridge and Claire can get cutting edge services to help them get the best deal for their home.

More information can be found at: https://www.donnaarnoldhomes.com

With her newly updated service, Donna Arnold can help clients to sell their home with a more seamless process. There is a lot that goes into selling a luxury home for the best price, and she specializes in getting homes ready.

As part of the home sale process, Donna works with stagers, packers, painters, and flooring experts for “design on a dime” tactics to position the home for a quick sale emphasizing the best features.

One of the main benefits of getting in touch with Donna Arnold for selling a Quad Cities home is that she has a creative approach to marketing.

In addition to marketing the home on over 350 websites and internationally, she provides marketing with creative flair. She’s also known for being a great communicator with feedback.

She has developed a reputation for excellent service with a personal touch. Her unique marketing strategies have helped her to break records and enjoy the highest levels of success.

She states: “While it looks easy to sell a home, there’s a lot of work behind the scenes to do before the home goes on the market. I work with the best service providers to get everything scheduled to get the home ready to market.”

She adds: “I am a fierce negotiator and will give you my best advice when receiving the offer and again after repairs requests are presented to net you as much money as possible at the closing table.“

Sellers can benefit from professional photography, staging services, introduction postcards, pro-grade fliers, and many other options.

Full details can be found on the URL above. Additional information can be found at either https://www.facebook.com/qcmidcenturyhomes or https://linkedin.com/in/donnaarnoldhomes