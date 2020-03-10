A newly updated VA home loans service has been launched by Cissi Leinonen of Caliber Home Loans. She prides herself on high quality service and helping clients to find their ideal property.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- Quad Cities, IA -- A newly updated VA home loans service has been launched by Cissi Leinonen of Caliber Home Loans. She prides herself on high quality service and helping clients to find their ideal property.

Cissi Leinonen, a leading mortgage specialist in the Quad Cities, Iowa, has launched a newly updated VA home loans service. She is a VA loan specialist in the states of Iowa and Illinois, and can help with disabled veteran tax exempt cases, and property tax exemption cases.

More information can be found at: https://caliberhomeloans.com/cleinonen

The site explains that Cissi Leinonen is a mortgage lending professional with over 14 years of experience in the field. She prides herself on high quality service and is always there to help her clients.

Cissi knows that there are many reasons that limit people from buying a home. She works hard to identify those limiting factors, and create a plan to move forward and find the right property for their needs.

VA home loans are designed to help service members, veterans, and surviving spouses to become homeowners. With each home loan package, VA guarantees a portion of the loan, which means veterans can get better deals.

Cissi Leinonen can work with service personnel and their families to help them find their ideal home in the Quad Cities area.

She has worked in the mortgage business since 2004 and in that time has become known as a leader in the field. She uses her expertise along with Caliber’s in-house-local processing, underwriting and closing services to meet the needs of clients.

She states: “What sets me apart from the competition is my core belief that providing smart financing options in everyday language is the number one priority and my philosophy is to listen to each customer's needs and respond to those needs efficiently and effectively. I also believe that communication and focusing on the individual transaction are the keys to building strong relationships with borrowers and business partners alike.”

Working with her is a great way for clients to find the most advantageous deal for their new home. Find more information at either https://www.facebook.com/AskCissi or https://www.linkedin.com/in/cissi-leinonen-24472666

She can save clients time and money and help them to become homeowners faster. Full details can be found on the URL above.