Grass Valley, California-based company Dharma Acupuncture has launched professional acupuncture and pain management services. The company’s senior acupuncturist Lisa Swanson is highly active in the local community, having offered free acupuncture at a Dharma Acupuncture sponsored event at South Yuba Club in January of this year.

More information can be found by visiting: https://www.dharmaacupuncture.com

On January 10th, 2020, Dharma Acupuncture sponsored the community fitness day event at the South Yuba Club. It was a free event open to everyone in Nevada County and all proceeds went to support the Gold Country Kiwanis Back to School event, an event which supplies low income families and children with school supplies and clothes.

Among the many experiences offered at the event was free acupuncture sessions performed by Dharma Acupuncturist Lisa Swanson. People who are interested in attending this event and ones like it in the future are encouraged to visit the Dharma Acupuncture website’s event listings.

Dharma Acupuncture provides the residents of Grass Valley with pain management services including pulse diagnosis, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), moxibustion, cupping, and other oriental medicine techniques to support various ailments like chronic pain, fertility and labor preparation.

Areas of practice include oncology, pain management, obstetrics, and pediatrics. Lisa offers her acupuncture treatment as techniques to help her patients fight health concerns including cancer. Some of the benefits of acupuncture for oncology purposes can include stress reduction, carcinogen reduction, and immune function enhancement.

Lisa has received many positive reviews from her clients over 15 years of acupuncture work. One online testimonial reads, “Lisa has a passion for acupuncture that shows with her clients. She was helpful with an issue that I am having and was able to make me feel at ease." Interested parties can find more information and book an appointment and visit event listings at the link above.