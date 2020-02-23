Gold IRA Wire released a new report for retirees and investors interested in hedging their portfolios from market volatility by purchasing precious metals such as gold, silver and pallandium.

Gold IRA Wire, a website specializing in high-quality retirement investment resources, launched a new report on effective IRA protection strategies. The new resource offers an accessible overview of the main benefits of investing in gold and precious metals to protect one’s IRA account.

More information can be found at https://www.goldirawire.com.

The newly released report explains that finding the right retirement portfolio diversification strategies is essential considering the current financial climate.

The US debt is rising continuously and the majority of the financial experts are foreseeing an incoming financial crisis. This increased uncertainty has led to a growing price of gold and precious metals, confirming their status as powerful assets in times of crisis.

Gold IRA Wire cites Ray Dalio’s estimate that gold could rise by as much as 30% in the event of a global financial crises. Dalio, founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, warns that the current capitalist financial system is not working and we could be facing a “paradigm shift” in the future.

To best prepare for potential market fluctuations, Gold IRA Wire recommends investing in gold and other precious metals. For investors and retirees looking for a reliable gold investment platform, the report recommends Goldbroker for its ease of use and extensive list of features.

Goldbroker offers investors direct ownership of precious metals, multiple ways to purchase gold, and a comprehensive precious metals insurance. Its high-security storage facilities are located in Zurich, Singapore, New York and Toronto, owners getting a storage certification issued in their own name by an independent third party.

A satisfied Goldbroker user said:“Goldbroker provided a purchasing and storage combination I could not find with any other of the other bullion dealers. The courteous and knowledgeable staff guided me through the process with sound advice and timely responses to all my questions. I am highly confident with my investment after working with Goldbroker.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.