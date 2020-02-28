Online Metals Buying launched a new report on the benefits of investing in cryptocurrencies and gold. The report explains that Regal Assets is an excellent option for those who decide to invest.

(Newswire.net -- February 28, 2020) -- Online Metals Buying launched a new report on the benefits of investing in cryptocurrencies and gold. The report explains that Regal Assets is an excellent option for those who decide to invest in precious metals IRA.

More information can be found at http://www.onlinemetalsbuying.com

During the past couple of years, the cryptocurrency market has matured with more oversight and regulatory controls in place by both institutions and government agencies. The newly launched report by Online Metals Buying provides the essentials of investing in Bitcoin, while also investing in gold.

According to the new report by Online Metals Buying, gold has always been considered a haven for capital. However, Bitcoin’s incredible price rise attracted attention to the cryptocurrency market.

Online Metals Buying explains that cryptocurrencies provide an additional outlet for investors to move away from fiat currencies. In addition, they are limited in supply, like precious metals. This could also play an important role in helping users avoid inflation in long periods of time.

The report states that it could be a good time to invest in Bitcoin and gold, and that Regal Assets, the highest rated alternative assets firm in the country, can help.

Founded by young entrepreneur and investor Tyler Gallagher, Regal Assets aims to simplify and the alternative assets investment landscape which is still operating under heavy bureaucracy and unnecessary hurdles.

Regal Assets offers multiple storage facilities not just in the United States, but also offshore in Singapore. The firm also provides segregated storage to ensure a client’s metals and cryptocurrencies are kept separated and are not commingled.

According to Online Metals Buying, "Regal Assets is considered one of the best in business, having gained recognition from renowned paper houses and organizations. Other than that, they are also among the few firms who make their customers 100% aware of what they are being offered, educating them and making them aware of the investment there are about to undertake so that they are comfortable going ahead in the long run."

