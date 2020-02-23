A new training webinar for business owners and entrepreneurs has been launched by Pat Mesiti. He helps anyone to learn the strategies for success so they can take their business to new heights.

A new training webinar has been launched by Pat Mesiti, helping more entrepreneurs to unlock new levels of wealth and prosperity. It covers his University of Success system and how anyone can use the methods to take their business to the next level.

The webinar is designed for anyone who has ever wondered what the difference is between the likes of Richard Branson, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and the less successful people in the world.

For some entrepreneurs it can feel as though everything they touch turns to gold. While for others, they may work hard for years and never experience that level of success. Pat Mesiti explains that the reason for this difference is that nobody can have a $5 million income with a $5 mindset. He equates that to putting dirty diesel into a Ferrari.

Pat’s focus is on creating millionaires from the inside out. That means that once someone makes their fortune, they don’t just lost it like so many others have before them. He has made it his life goal to create 10,000 millionaires in his lifetime, and is achieving this through his University of Success program.

Participants in the course can learn how to shift their thinking from a $5 to a millionaire mindset. They can also learn the number one way to eliminate mind viruses forever. The course is specifically designed to accelerate business and wealth for business owners in any niche. He covers the 3 keys of persuasion that every business owner needs to know.

In addition to this, he goes through the philosophy of numerous millionaires, covering how they live, work and play. Participants in the webinar will learn how to become a leader, the psychology of sales success, and the tools they need to prosper.

Pat is a highly effective communicator and a renowned income acceleration coach.

