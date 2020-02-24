Employee Law Group, a Los Angeles employment law firm has expanded its practice to include cases of harassment and wrongful termination in Redondo Beach, Torrance, and Inglewood.

(Newswire.net -- February 24, 2020) -- Employee Law Group, a Los Angeles employment law firm has expanded its practice to include cases of harassment and wrongful termination in Redondo Beach, Torrance, and Inglewood. The firm is headed by leading Southern California employment attorney David Mallen.

Los Angeles employment lawyer Attorney David A. Mallen of Employee Law Group has expanded his firm's employment law services for victims of harassment and wrongful termination. The employment law firm provides legal counsel and court representations to victims of discrimination, wage violations, and leave disputes.

The El Segundo employment law firm now provides legal advice and representation to victims of workplace harassment and discrimination in Redondo Beach, Torrance, and areas of Greater Los Angeles.

California is an "at-will" employment state where employers may terminate employees without reason. However, if an employee is terminated for their political beliefs, health condition, in retaliation for being a whistleblower or any other unlawful reason, they can seek legal recourse.

Inglewood employment law attorney David Mallen works to uphold the rights of those who may have suffered any type of harassment, including sexual harassment at work. Employee Law Group provides free legal first consultations to those who have suffered age discrimination, illegal wage deductions or are being denied pregnancy or family leave.

As a leading employment lawyer in Los Angeles, CA, David Mallen personally oversees the preparation and court representation of each case handled by Employee Law Group. The firm ensures that clients only pay for their legal services in the event of a favorable outcome.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles wrongful termination law firm, "Wrongful termination and workplace harassment affect individuals and families in far-reaching ways. We are committed to ensuring that our clients' rights are upheld in court and to be the most accessible and reliable employment lawyer Los Angeles, CA has to offer."

Employee Law Group is a Los Angeles employment and labor law firm based in El Segundo, CA and headed by attorney-at-law David Mallen. He is one of the youngest lawyers to be named a Southern California SuperLawyer for Employment Litigation.

For more information and to schedule a consultation with a Los Angeles employment attorney, call 310-606-0065 or visit the URL above.