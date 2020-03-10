New England Custom Remodeling proudly announce their support of the local New Hampshire Building For Hope program.

New England Custom Remodeling announces their participation in renovating a local building in Nashua NH. The project is set to begin in the spring of 2020 and will allow the Nashua Police Athletic League to optimize its space to more than 2,000 youth in southern New Hampshire.

New England Custom Remodeling announces their participation in renovating a local building in Nashua NH. The project is set to begin in the spring of 2020 and will allow the Nashua Police Athletic League to optimize its space to more than 2,000 youth in southern New Hampshire.

For more information see https://newenglandcustomremodeling.com

The project is bringing together approx. 50 general contractors together including New England Custom Remodeling. This Nashua NH building is operated by the Nashua Police Athletic League which is dedicated to helping disadvantaged youth.

Kris Whitehead, owner of New England Custom Remodeling reports that some of their best bathroom remodelers and kitchen renovation carpenters will be helping support this community project. The project is sponsored by Building on Hope.

Building on Hope renovates the buildings of non-profits across the state of New Hampshire. It is an organization of volunteers that includes individuals and businesses. Every two years the volunteers come together to renovate a local facility.

This vibrant and local organization of New Hampshire volunteers includes designers, architects, suppliers, and builders. Building on Hope has completed more than $4.1 million in community-supported renovation projects.

New England Custom Remodeling is bringing their interior construction contractor experience to the organization to create enduring positive change for the immediate community and the state as a whole.

The 2020 building project New England Custom Remodeling is participating in is a building on Ash Street in Nashua NH.

Jonathan Halle, of Warrenstreet Architects in Concord and Building on Hope co-chair states, ”This renovation and remodeling project, is set to begin in the spring of 2020, and will allow Nashua Police Athletic League to optimize its space and to increase services to the more than 2,000 youth in southern New Hampshire who use Police Athletic League programming each year.”

The timeline of the renovation begins with the Build Week which will occur from May 8 to May 16, 2020.

For further information see the above URL or call the office at 603-262-1715