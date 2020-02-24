A new digital marketing service has been launched for Amazon sellers. DefDevice works with clients to improve their page listing, increase leads, and make more sales.

A new digital marketing service for online Amazon sellers has been launched by DefDevice. They provide cutting edge content marketing, social media marketing, chat bot solutions and more with a focus on helping clients to make more sales.

Selling products on Amazon has become more popular in recent years as more people look to become affiliate marketers or business owners. Amazon is one of the most visited websites online and lends its brand power to sellers looking to connect with more customers.

However, one of the drawbacks of using such a popular platform is that there is a huge amount of competition. Working with a digital marketing expert can be an effective way to stand out from the competition.

DefDevice explains that the success of their clients is their main passion. They offer free consultations, and evaluate the current marketing strategy of clients. From there, they can design an effective approach to generate more leads and increase sales.

Some of the elements that they focus on are the client’s website, their Amazon page listing, and how they’re handling their existing leads. They will also look at conversion rates, social media use, and more.

A full list of marketing services is provided on the company website. Options include social media marketing, content marketing, chat bot design, landing page creation, funnel design, and more.

They have over five years of experience in selling on Amazon, and know what it takes to help private label sellers elevate their business.

Clients can get expert help with EBC design, product photography, and graphic design for their product images. The team can also provide clients with copywriting guidance, and a ranking bot system that can help with getting reviews.

The company states: “Effective marketing is all about finding the right mix of channels, platforms and strategies that will work best for your business. Let us find your perfect digital marketing mix.”

