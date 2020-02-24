James McNamara recently delivered a leadership training course to senior managers in Brisbane. The training received a 95% approval rating.

(Newswire.net -- February 24, 2020) Victoria Point, QLD -- On the 19th of February James McNamara spent the day training senior managers in the Aeronautical industry on leadership. The Brisbane training day was designed to be a team building activity that could help the managers to meet their top leadership challenges at work. The content had a decidedly practical tone and the managers where challenged with finding a practical solution for their number one leadership challenge.

At the end of the day, participants gave a 95% approval rating for their leadership training day. Here’s what some participants said about their leadership training day;

“Content is highly relevant. However, the way in which was delivered sets this experience aside as a must attend for all management.” Peter Emslie.

“James was entertaining and provided relevant examples and stories which make it easier to remember and apply to real life.” Azette Lonie.

The content and detailed feedback is available here: https://jamesmcnamara.com.au/leadership-training-course-in-brisbane-is-a-smash-hit/

The participants included the company CEO, CFO, COO, Senior Flight Managers, Senior Engineering Managers and other senior operational and finance team members.

The most common challenged noted by participants of this leadership training day in Brisbane were performance and difficult behaviour. Leadership trainer James McNamara started the day by listening to each participant’s challenge and helping them to understand the sets of skills and strategies that would be most useful to them in meeting those challenges.

The content for the day included useful topics such as employee engagement, understanding personalities at work, listening skills, assertiveness skills and situational leadership. Participants were given the opportunity to review topic areas and consider them in the context of their worn work unit. There were also opportunities to discuss the content in pairs as well as more robust full group discussions.

By keeping the content focused on the specific challenges nominated by the participating managers, they were able to take far more on than in a more ‘generic’ style of workshop delivery. One participant commented on how relevant it was to him by saying; “Take heaps of notes. It Almost felt that the workshop was built around my needs.” Derek.

James was able to share stories from over two decades of working with managers to help them to meet their unique leadership challenges. Participants commented on how useful it was to have additional stories and examples to bring the content to life.

James said that “the challenges faced by this group are common among managers. Even though the challenges are common, each individual scenario and personality is different. Therefore, managers have to treat each challenge on its merits and avoid taking a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to solving leadership challenges".



In conclusion, James’ approach to leadership training allows managers t zero in on what is troubling them the most. By learning new skills and strategies to apply directly to a key challenge, participants are able to pick up new leadership skills very quickly. They are also far likely to implement their learning back in the workplace.

About James McNamara James' mission is to "inspire and educate people to be their best". He teaches that leadership is not reserved just for the CEO. Anyone trying to influence the thinking and behaviour of others is a leader. With this in mind, James says that "leadership is the antidote for most business challenges". James is an experienced group facilitator and a dynamic keynote presenter. He has a proven history of working with Business Owners, Managers and Sales People to help them 'solve the people puzzle'. He has a detailed working knowledge of the leadership, communication skills and practical business growth strategies.