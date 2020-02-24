James McNamara, a Small Business Advisor and Business Coach in Brisbane has written an open letter to business owners in Brisbane, explaining how they can increase their profits.

(Newswire.net -- February 24, 2020) Victoria Point, QLD -- According to James McNamara who is a business coach operating in Brisbane, there is a profit multiplier available to every small business owner. By focusing on the specific strategies needed to bring the profit multiplier to life in their business, business owners stand to make significant gains in their businesses.

A copy of James’ Open Letter to Brisbane Business Owners is available here: https://jamesmcnamara.com.au/a-letter-to-brisbane-business-owners-about-business-coaching.

Mr McNamara says “it’s not uncommon for business owners to want to grow their business. The unfortunate thing is that the pursuit of more revenue growth doesn’t always result in more profit in the business owner’s pocket.” “Further to this”, he said “many business owners become quite focused on lead generation strategies to try and get the phone to ring. Of itself, this is not a bad thing. However, if lead generation is the only business improvement strategy implemented, then it can be very detrimental to the small business. Lead generation marketing is costly. As such it needs to be coupled with other business improvement processes needed to create optimal profit levels. Other business processes like sales conversion, customer spend, repeat purchase and margins all need to be worked on”, he said.

According to James, there are 4 great profit multipliers in any small business. These are; increasing the number of quality customers that you have, increasing how much those customers spend when they buy from you, increasing how often your customer buy from you and improving the productivity of all the people who work in your business.

If business owners build their improvement plans around those key areas, they stand to make meaningful progress in developing their business profits.

The reason why James penned the open letter to Brisbane business owners, is to encourage business owners to take the sole focus off lead generation. Generating leads is expensive he says. James wants Business Owners to fix the holes in the bottom of t bucket first. He encourages business owners to track and analyse their sales and marketing numbers. Not only does this reveal opportunities for immediate improvement, but it also highlights the progress being made along the way. With careful tracking business owners can easily make decisions on what to stop doing and what to keep doing as they strive to grow their business and increase their profits.

James doesn’t recommend tackling all of this at once. Instead, he suggests taking things in bite-sized chunks. By making steady but continued progress a business owner can transform their business in as little as six to twelve months.

James has invited business owners to take advantage of a special free presentation where he outlines his business coaching approach that delivers sustainable and dependable profit increases in small business.

In this presentation, he will reveal his formula to help business owners have their best year ever in business. James will focus on how to improve personal performance as well as a detailed look at the multiplier effect that is lying dormant in most small businesses.

James says he is excited about the opportunities for business improvement in the small business sector in Brisbane in 2020. “Despite what the economy does, there are many opportunities for business owners to make more profit”, he concluded.

About James McNamara James' mission is to "inspire and educate people to be their best". He teaches that leadership is not reserved just for the CEO. Anyone trying to influence the thinking and behaviour of others is a leader. With this in mind, James says that "leadership is the antidote for most business challenges". James is an experienced group facilitator and a dynamic keynote presenter. He has a proven history of working with Business Owners, Managers and Sales People to help them 'solve the people puzzle'. He has a detailed working knowledge of the leadership, communication skills and practical business growth strategies.