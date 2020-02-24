Darwin-based Kitchen Design Company, 4Kitchens, launches its new website for Kitchen Cabinet Design and Installation service.

4Kitchens have launched their new website for their Kitchen and Cabinet Makers servuces in Darwin, including both design and installation.

The family-owned industry leading Darwin Kitchen Design and Installation company, 4Kitchens have launched their new range and website. The company offers a range of services that includes European designs, quality materials and hardware, coupled with a combined experience of over 100 years across their team.

The newly launched Kitchen Design and Installation website includes the use of 3D design consultations and design software to accommodate their complete kitchen service. The service covers the design, manufacture and installation of new kitchens as well as vanity units, wardrobes, laundry/linen cupboards, entertainment units and study/office desks.

The Darwin team at 4Kitchens includes experienced Stonemasons, Qualified Cabinetmakers and Glass Splashback Specialists, as well as Euro Appliance trained staff who cover all aspects of Kitchen Design and Installation. Additionally, they can cover all trades to cover full-service options for a complete kitchen renovation for customers.

4Kitchens have won several awards for their Kitchen Installations across the years being recognized by customers and others in the field. These awards range from ‘Best Renovated Kitchen’ and ‘Kitchen & Bathroom Supplier of the Year’ for residential and commercial projects.

The newly launched site offers customers a ‘getting started checklist’ along with a 3D Design Tool and Free Consultation to get customers started with their designs. They also offer in-home consultations using 3D designs so customers can visualize the finished products. Included with their service is a 10 Year warranty on all their workmanship, as well as a Lifetime warranty on hinges and drawers for their products.

4Kitchens are a fully insured company and their service has up to $20m Public Liability cover and are CAL accredited for NT Government projects up to $3m.

