(Newswire.net -- March 2, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, there are many people who experience skin inflammation and it is an issue that can be challenging to hide.

According to experts, skin inflammation usually triggers a rash. It often happens due to the response of the immune system against conditions like allergic reaction, infections, or an internal disease.

Some of the most common causes of skin inflammation are psoriasis, dermatitis, and some skin infections. Once it develops, it usually results in symptoms like rash that may be smooth or scaly or may cause itching, burning, or stinging.

Such a rash may also be flat or raised. Skin inflammation can also lead to skin redness, blisters, warmth in the affected area, or skin thickening.

Immune system dysfunction is found to be one of the major causes of skin inflammation. It may also be due to an allergic reaction from certain medications or foods.

Skin inflammation manifesting in the appearance of eczema may be due to immune dysfunction, bacteria on the skin, or genetics. There are topical treatments available but there are also those that can be taken orally.

Some home remedies include the use of creams to avoid cracked and irritated dry skin. Cool, wet compresses can also be helpful or taking a warm oatmeal bath.

In fighting skin inflammation, some researchers recommend the use of all-natural healing remedies like curcumin.

Many research studies have shown that this phytochemical possesses therapeutic agents, such as antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, and anti-purulent agents.

It even has genoprotective, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, metal-chelating anticoagulant, antiseptic, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic properties.

It has long been popularized by the strong inflammation-fighting properties it possesses.

In 2003, a study was published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine. In this study, it was found that curcumin indeed has highly potent anti-inflammatory effects.

Some laboratory investigations and clinical trials even suggest it can block several pro-inflammatory markers. These include nitric oxide, tumor necrosis factor (TNF), collagenase, elastase, and interleukin-12 (IL-12).

Today, this natural remedy is widely resorted to via supplementation, such as the use of VitaBreeze Curcumin.

VitaBreeze takes pride not just in the high-quality and potent curcumin it contains, but also in the black pepper extract it comes with. Black pepper enhances the absorption of curcumin inside the body.

This extra-strength formula gains increasing popularity in the global market due to its high potency and purity. What makes this formula even more beneficial than other brands is that it is free from nasties like GMOs, binders, fillers, and additives (www.amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-Complex-Pepper-Extract/dp/B00JA4TLTI/).

