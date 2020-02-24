The family-owned company, Bluefox Roofing and Renovations, are offering their roofing repair services across Charlotte Noth Carolina.

Bluefox Roofing and Renovations, a family-owned residential roofing company with 25 years of industry experience, have launched their roofing repair services in Charlotte NC. The services cover all aspects of roofing repair, including inspections, replacements and repairs of existing or new roofs.

With their newly launched service Bluefox Roofing and Renovations’ team of experienced roofers are able to assess a home for any repair needs with an inspection visit. In the inspection, they will check the roof and eaves from the interior for any signs of leaks or water damage, as well as skylight seals before moving to an external check for broken shingles, cracked pipes and gutter issues.

The Charlotte roofing repair company offer a range of warranties for their work covering options that are only available for certified installers such as themselves.

Along with a quick quote system on their website where customers can get an estimate based on their roof type, their online booking system allows customers to schedule an appointment for an inspection for a repair or assessment with no charge for a Complete Roof Estimate. The company also offers free storm damage assessments for the season.

The Charlotte Roofing Repair company covers areas including Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, York and Lancaster Counties, and have financing available to fund projects. Additionally, they also work with siding, painting, gutters, gutter guards and Storm Damage and Assessments.

Blue Fox Roofing & Renovations is a family company founded on three essential principles which it calls it’s Bluefox Promise, where they promise to be Trusted, Responsive, Safe.

A spokesperson for the companies says that through decades of serving customers at home, they’ve grasped that being trusted, responsive and safe is the blueprint for a home renovation and makes them different from any other roofing company in the Charlotte metro area.

