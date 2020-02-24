A new training webinar has been launched for anyone looking to create something meaningful in their life.

(Newswire.net -- February 24, 2020) -- A new training webinar has been launched for anyone looking to create something meaningful in their life. It teaches entrepreneurs how to tap into their existing knowledge to launch their own masterclasses, group sessions and events.

A new training webinar has been launched by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi, revealing the line thing that has allowed them to make a massive success in their lives. Now, participants in the program will learn how they can use the same model to achieve success.

Tony Robbins has positively impacted more lives than almost anyone in history. His talks, events and seminars have made him one of the world’s most in-demand success coaches and educators.

Dean Graziosi is a leading business host, mentor and leader with over 13 companies under his belt. Participants in the webinar will be able to learn from both Tony and Dean and implement key strategies to change their lives.

Special guests include Jenna Kutcher and Russell Brunson. Jenna is an expert at online marketing, while Russel is the man behind ClickFunnels.

The webinar highlights there power of the Knowledge Business Blueprint (KBB) Method for creating and launching a successful mastermind.

It comes with a comprehensive course, which was personally filmed by Tony and Dean. This walks participants through the process of creating their own impactful group sessions.

The course will teach participants how to extract what they know and turn it into a business. It uses skills, knowledge and areas of passion to launch coaching and mastermind careers that will impact lives. Users get access to powerful software that creates their pages, funnels, agendas and emails to ensure success. That means entrepreneurs can confidently run their event without having to figure it out on their own.

The new webinar will teach anyone how to fulfill their deepest desires. They will also learn how to create something meaningful in their life.

The team behind the KBB Method state: “We truly believe that no one should leave this planet with knowledge in their heads. We also truly believe that the current education system is failing. When we combine those two missions, we realize that people are ready to stop learning from professional teachers and learn from professional doers instead!”

