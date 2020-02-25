Carlisle's Infinity Print Solutions updated its range of printer repair services for local businesses.

(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) -- Carlisle, UK -- Carlisle's Infinity Print Solutions updated its range of printer repair services for local businesses. They've got a long history of professional advice, high quality equipment & reliable service.

Infinity Print Solutions Ltd, a Carlisle, Cumbria based printer and copier store, announced the launch of an updated range of business printers and photocopier services. The company provides on-site repair and maintenance services for most printers, copiers and multi-function printers.

More information can be found at https://www.infinityprintsolutions.co.uk/our-locations/carlisle

For over 18 years, businesses have depended on Infinity Print Solutions Ltd to keep their office equipment running with professional, prompt and reliable service. The company's newly updated services aim to provide homes, businesses and local authority users with solutions that improve their performance and productivity.

Sourcing the right printer and scanner for one's office can be quite a challenging task. The team at Infinity Print Solutions Ltd work closely with each and every client to help them select the right printer.

Whether they are looking for a multi-function printer or a colour printer for their office, clients can rely on friendly and independent advice from Infinity Print Solutions Ltd.

In addition, the company provides more than just printer contracts. Its managed print solutions ensure that each client's printing is as cost-effective and secure as possible.

The company offers a vast range of document printing solutions to suit any business needs. Infinity Print Solutions Ltd can support diverse printer fleets and a mixture of types and brands of printers, from small office printers to large format printers.

With the latest update, the dedicated team at Infinity Print Solutions Ltd strive to provide prompt, efficient and honest service with an ongoing commitment to ensuring all clients are consistently getting great value for money.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Whilst we may be small, there's no compromise on expertise. Our service and support team have over 90 years combined experience in the photocopier and managed print industry, so you can always be confident of receiving the best professional advice and exceptional customer support whenever you need us."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.