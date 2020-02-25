Epoxy Pros updated its range of garage epoxy concrete floor solutions with flakes for homes and businesses in Dallas, Texas.

Epoxy Pros, a veteran-owned, decorative concrete flooring company in Dallas, Texas, announced the launch of an updated range of garage epoxy concrete floor solutions with flakes for residential and commercial clients. The company has extensive experience providing commercial and industrial epoxy flooring, concrete staining, concrete resurfacing, and more.

Epoxy flooring is an excellent flooring solution in commercial and industrial settings, where its cost-effectiveness, durability, and ease of maintenance translate into operational savings. The newly launched epoxy concrete floor solutions at Epoxy Pros aim to provide Dallas residents with epoxy floors that look great and are tough enough to handle the harshest conditions.

Flake epoxy flooring creates a vibrant, seamless, resilient surface from plain gray concrete. In addition, this type of flooring provides an exceptionally durable and long lasting floor.

At Epoxy Pros, the residential and commercial epoxy floor coating is available in over 140 colors at just $4 per sq ft. The flooring experts provide epoxy floor coating with flakes that are visually appealing, high strength, slip resistant and abrasion resistant.

Their epoxy flake garage floors use the highest quality color flakes. They utilize a unique product that is integrally pigmented, brilliantly colored, and random in shape and size.

In addition, the expert team at Epoxy Pros offer 24-hour installation and lifetime warranty on all their services.

Whether clients are planning to renovate their home or improve their warehouse’s flooring, Epoxy Pros can deliver custom solutions that meet the highest specifications.

A satisfied client said: “My floors needed changing and I decided to go with Epoxy Pros. John and his team made it easy to schedule a time that worked for me to have their professionals come out and perform the epoxy installation. I’m happy and definitely satisfied with their work, the floors look great. Quick estimate, competitive pricing, and speedy turnaround!”

