(Newswire.net -- invalid date) -- Precision Movement Academy announced the release of a new training course with a physical therapy exercise program that enables students to gently stretch and strengthen specific muscles and joints and get rid of chronic and acute pain in shoulders and elbows.

Precision Movement, a new user-friendly online training portal, released new high-quality instructional videos and pain-management exercises manuals that enable users to eliminate pain in their wrists and elbows. Students can learn how to cope with chronic pain and improve their mobility by following efficient 15-20 minute exercise routines.

Precision Movement Academy users get access to a mobile-friendly platform with step-by-step exercise instructions, educational videos that will empower them to improve their mobility, relieve pain and cope with health problems in their wrists and elbows.

The taught techniques are based on a systematic, scientific and sustainable self-care approach that guarantees time-efficient, long-lasting results and enables users to move freely without pain.

The platform features video training courses and targeted programs that are tailored to the needs of the students. They focus on various areas, including flexibility solution therapy techniques for shoulders, hips, spine, upper and lower limb, wrists or elbows and more.

The platform also features cheatsheets for quick reference about the important elements of each exercise technique.

A satisfied student shared: “After two months of working on my hips, lower limb, spine I am finally pain-free and my mobility is 100% better. I have tried many things over the past including acupuncture, chiropractor, trigger point therapy but nothing worked.“

Students can discover powerful wrist exercises program and some proven resistance exercises to improve muscle strength. They can learn how to prevent and treat exercise-related and injury-related wrist pain. They can also explore methods that will allow them to break free from the ongoing cycle of repetitive motion and pain.

Precision Movement Acedemy users can also find expert tips and stretching exercises that can help them prevent tennis elbow and that will allow them to ease pain and stiffness and keep their elbows happy and healthy.

The pain management and improved mobility training courses by Precision Movement reveal comprehensive rehabilitation strategies.

Users can try the courses at no risk as they come with a one-year money-back guarantee.

