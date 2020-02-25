A new range of cutting horses has been launched by Lancaster Ranch in Pilot Point, Texas. They offer seasoned horses, 2 year olds and 3 year olds throughout the year.

Lancaster Ranch has announced a new range of cutting horses for sale, as well as reign cow horses, ranch sorting horses, team pinning and more. It is a full service ranch that specializes in the many needs of the cutting horse industry, based in Pilot Point, Texas.

Lancaster Ranch is a premiere cutting horse ranch and facility in Pilot Point, Texas. As one of the top cutting horse facilities in the country, it offers a wide range of services.

One of the things that separates Lancaster Ranch from others in the area is that they have the finest equipment available for the boarders and the horses they train.

Services include transportation services, injury rehabilitation, first class boarding, mare management, breeding, training for 2 and 3 year olds, and sales.

Cutting horses need to be able to reliably separate a single cow from a herd of cattle and prevent it getting back to the group. One of the most important elements of this is the horse’s cow sense.

Lancaster Ranch is a leading cutting facility and is now selling highly trained cutting horses for sale.

Located in the horse capital of Texas, Lancaster Ranch is situated just 40 minutes from the Will Rogers Coliseum in Ft Worth, Texas. The team specializes in cutting horses and meeting the many needs of the industry.

Facilities within the grounds include a large indoor and outdoor arena, spacious boarding accommodations, and generous turnout areas.

Lancaster Ranch states: “Cutting horses run deep in our veins and in addition to our cutting horse expertise, Lancaster Ranch provides advanced herdsman care to the Angus cattle industry with strong maternal power in genetics.”

The ranch has seasoned cutting horses, along with 2 year olds and 3 year olds for sale at all times. Interested parties are encouraged to get in touch.

