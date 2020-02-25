A newly updated tax relief service has been launched by Tax Relief Advocates Austin. They offer custom debt forgiveness solutions for anyone in trouble with the IRS.

Tax Relief Advocates Austin has launched a newly updated service for anyone struggling with the IRS or State. Clients can get a free confidential income tax consultation to find out what debt forgiveness solutions they’re able to qualify for.

The new service update is part of the company’s commitment to helping more people overcome their money issues. They can provide clients with a dedicated income tax relief advocate in Austin, Texas. For families and individuals alike, owing money to the IRS can be a frightening experience. Compounding this is the fact that one mistake could haunt the client for years to come.

The IRS is the world’s most powerful collection agency, and they can threaten things like emptying a bank account or even seizing a home. However, with the right guidance and service, it’s possible to get help. Tax Relief Advocates Austin promises clients to get the relief they need in these situations.

Clients get access to a dedicated tax relief advocate who will fight their corner and get a custom resolution for them. This is tailored to the specific tax needs of each client. The process starts with a complimentary tax advice consultation. This is where the client can discuss their situation, their needs, and their goals.

Tax Relief Advocates then get to work for the client, placing a protection hold and communicating with the IRS on behalf of the client. They then negotiate the best solution, allowing the client to enjoy the freedom that comes with the relief of such a burden.

A recent client said: “So grateful for calling Tax Relief Advocates. They helped me from start to finish saving me thousands of dollars. If your in need of help from the IRS you can guarantee that TRA is going to do just that. Just amazing is all I can say wow!”

