Most practitioners set out to help as many people as possible with their health but their training doesn't provide skills to manage their practice

It’s a big leap from training to be a healthcare practitioner – chiropractor, nutritionist, acupuncturist, etc. – to running a successful business. During the many years of clinical training, almost no time is devoted to the business of the practice and how to expand and be viable.

Many a solo practitioner starts their practice with lofty goals – to change the healthcare paradigm and help as many people as possible regain and manage their health. However, they are faced with two choices: be the practitioner only and service the few patients they can manage or learn to run the practice as a business and become the Practice Manager.

A survey of business management candidates conducted by HR firm Robert Half revealed that half (50 percent) of the candidates lacked leadership skills, nearly one in five (18 percent) fell short on planning skills, and 14 percent lacked communication skills. And these are people who have studied business! So a doctor or practitioner who has had no business training is likely to lack these skills.

Ulan Nutritional Systems Inc., a company delivering clinical and practice management training to chiropractors, nutritionists, and other alternative health care practitioners, has developed a comprehensive curriculum of practice management courses to solve this dilemma.

“A doctor or practitioner who has had virtually no business or management training is truly at a disadvantage,” says Lisa Dunn, CEO of Ulan Nutritional Systems. “We’ve seen remarkable changes in practitioners who have completed the courses and mastered these skills. Their practices boom and thrive.”

These four skills are essential to the success of any practice. They can be learned in the Practice Growth Acceleration courses offered by Ulan Nutritional Systems. They give a practitioner the ability to acquire new patients, obtain their commitment and compliance with the recommendations, ensure their retention as patients, encourage referrals, and rapidly build the practice.

Marketing Basics: There is that old saying that if you invent a better mousetrap people will beat a path to your door. Unfortunately, nothing happens unless you have an audience interested in mouse traps, and you let them know where your door is. Once you set up practice, you need to make yourself known in your community and find the people who are interested in the services you provide. This takes marketing skills.

Strategic Planning: Many a dream has died on the vine because of a lack of planning. It takes a workable system to set a goal and plan out the activity needed in achievable steps and get to the finish line with the goal a reality.

Understanding Conditions and Statistics: Any activity is in a condition of some kind at any given time. To recognize what condition the practice is in, and the exact formulas needed to increase production in the practice is a vital skill.

These first three skills can be learned via video conference, so there is no travel time or cost involved.

Communication Skills: Good communication is one of the most important skills for any manager. Based on the job requirements posted on LinkedIn, communication skills are rated second on the list of top 10 skills needed in healthcare jobs today.

“The Communication Course was the game-changer,” says Sarah Outlaw, a nutritionist with two successful practices. “Before the training, I was seeing 50 or 60 patients a week and now I’m seeing 250 a week. Both my practices are improving exponentially due to attending these courses.”

About Ulan Nutritional Systems Inc.

Ulan Nutritional Systems, Inc. was founded in 2005 by Dr. Freddie Ulan. After his discoveries in the field of nutrition, he overcame a severe physical illness. He started receiving more and more demand from health care practitioners to train them on his methods. The company has trained thousands of practitioners nationwide in Dr. Ulan’s methods, and now offers not only training in Nutrition Response Testing, but also patient management, practice management, and personal development. Visit the website http://unsinc.info