US Paragliding has celebrated its 15th anniversary, and has thanked all of their loyal students and customers who have been with them from the beginning. It’s these customers and students who have helped to make US Paragliding a leader in the paragliding industry.

US Paragliding has been a veteran owned company since 2004, and prides itself on high quality service. They offer expert training in powered paragliders, paramotors, and flying go carts such as The Green Eagle.

Anyone can travel to the Texas lakes and hill country and learn to fly in four to seven days. Students can learn to fly for as low as $1,500.

The team at US Paragliding explains that powered paragliding is one of the most exhilarating, freeing sports that anyone can enjoy. Their training is conducted by medically trained army vets with over 20 years of experience. Training is provided in a variety of locations depending on the wind and weather, from beaches to airfields.

The shop includes recreation video and pinball, and also allows customers to build their own craft on site via sport pilot build. US Paragliding offers a full service training shop. Their focus is on making students paragliding experience as fun and enjoyable as possible.

They state: “From our humble beginnings in 2004 at Homestead airfield FL, to Kitty Hawk in San Antonio, to our current airfield and training fields at Granite Shoals, Sunrise Beach Airfield, located at Lake LBJ just outside Austin TX, we welcome all to enjoy beautiful flying venues in the hill country of Texas.”

Three large training sites are provided across Texas and locally. In addition to flying, the team can also provide training in paraglider repair and more.

In their online store, they only sell the best gear. The Green Eagle PPG is their specialty. Their prices are among the best in the industry.

Options include Italian made engines, with long warranties on high quality products. Certified gliders from top companies are also provided, including Propulse, Apco, ITV, MAC Para, Dudek and Ozone.

