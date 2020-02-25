A new event venue location service has been launched by Event Planner for customers in Auckland. They can handle all aspects of the planning process.

Event Planner has launched a new service helping customers to find their ideal party venue in Auckland. It is designed to streamline the event planning process and make it easier to find a great venue for any special occasion.

The new service is designed for anyone planning a wedding, private function, birthday party, corporate event, or conference in the Auckland area.

Event Planner explains that Auckland is a major city located just north of New Zealand’s North Island. Known for its two large harbors, the city is a go-to destination for weddings and parties of all types.

Whether customers are looking to plan a small private gathering or a large party for any occasion, Event Planner can help. It lists some of the best venues in Auckland, with options to meet every customer’s budget and preferences.

In addition to listing the best locations, the team can help customers to plan every aspect of their event. This covers all entertainment options through to dining.

Along with great destinations for private functions, venues can be provided for engagement parties, wedding receptions, and private gatherings. Event Planner can handle all of the pre-party jobs like decorating, hosting, and catering.

That allows customers to focus on the important job: having a good time at their special occasion.

Featured listings include Kauri Bay Boomrock, Longroom, Pullman Auckland, Four Points by Sheraton Auckland, Hilton Auckland, Impala, and The Fox Sports Bar.

Choosing the right event venue is one of the most important decisions whenever a customer is planning a party.

There are a number of elements that go into selecting the ideal spot for a party or conference. Key things to consider include the location and surroundings, food and drink, Wi-Fi, service and facilities, and the capacity.

