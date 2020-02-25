A new camping tent and sleeping bag range has been launched by White Star Outdoors. They pride themselves on high quality service and the best products on the market.

A new range of tents and sleeping bags has been launched by White Star Outdoors, the outdoor and exploration specialist. They offer high quality camping gear and accessories for anyone in Australia looking to enjoy the great outdoors.

The site explains that White Star offers customers the chance to buy high quality tents and sleeping bags to give customers all they need to have a great camping or hiking trip.

Designed for those seeking an antidote to the hi-tech lifestyle, White Star helps customers to be better prepared for their next adventure. That frees them up to discover the wild, beautiful nature of the world.

A wide range of different tents is available, including a 4-person double layer camping tent, a 12-person beach camping tent, pop up tents, throw tents, and camping tents of all sizes and styles.

One of the most important decisions for anyone going camping is what sleeping bag to buy. Choosing a high quality sleeping bag ensures that the customer can have a more comfortable night’s sleep.

With the new sleeping bags from White Star, customers don’t have to sacrifice comfort for lightweight portability. Options include the lazy sofa sleeping bag, an ultralight outdoor sleeping bag, outdoor waterproof compression stuff sack sleeping bags, and more.

Getting the best equipment for any camping trip or expedition helps to ensure it’s an experience that can be cherished. It’s an online one-stop shop for tools, accessories, backpacks, tents, emergency kits and more.

They state: “When savvy outdoor lovers need to stock up on high quality outdoor equipment that ensures they’re totally prepared for all situations in the wild, they turn to White Star Outdoors, an adventure gear online marketplace that is a trusted source for camping, hiking and outdoor activities products online. Our aim is to ensure you have the best outdoor adventure equipment you need whether you’re taking a easy hike or taking up an extreme hobby in the wild.”

