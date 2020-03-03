In a study, it has been found that the use of curcumin effectively reduced both depression and anxiety symptoms in individuals with major depressive disorder.

(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Stress and anxiety make many people nowadays struggle on a daily basis. Unfortunately, many are unable to address these issues effectively.

According to experts, anxiety and stress can lead to physical and psychological symptoms. The physical symptoms are stomachache, muscle tension, headache, and rapid breathing.

It may also lead to fast heartbeat, sweating, shaking, dizziness, frequent urination, change in appetite, trouble sleeping, diarrhea, and fatigue.

When it comes to mental or emotional symptoms, sufferers tend to experience restlessness, irrational anger, difficulty concentrating, feelings of impending doom, and panic.

Health authorities have long warned that those who suffer from stress and anxiety over prolonged periods may be at an increased risk of certain symptoms and diseases. These include hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and depression.

In the United States, there is an estimated number of 40 million people who live with some type of anxiety disorder.

Experts say that both anxiety and stress are treatable through some strategies and treatments. They can potentially be reduced through having a balanced, healthy diet, limited intake of caffeine and alcohol, and getting adequate sleep.

It is similarly important to exercise regularly, meditate, practice deep breathing, and recognize the factors that trigger stress.

When it comes it getting relief from stress and anxiety, some natural remedies like curcumin may be helpful.

Researchers have long been suggesting that curcumin offers many brain health benefits.

It is equipped with various healing agents like insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic,genoprotective, antifungal, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antiviral, renoprotective, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

In a study, it has been found that the use of curcumin effectively reduced both depression and anxiety symptoms in individuals with major depressive disorder.

This result came from the use of curcumin alone or with the herbal antidepressant saffron. When combined with an herb called fenugreek, it has been found to decrease anxiety, stress, and fatigue.

What makes it even more beneficial is that it increases the quality of life in individuals struggling from extreme occupational stress.

Scientists have also revealed that curcumin works in alleviating anxiety suffered by women with premenstrual syndrome (PMS). Its use has even resulted in the significant reduction in the severity of PMS-related emotional, behavioral, and physical symptoms.

