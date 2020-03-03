It is worth realizing that certain medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used by individuals with osteoarthritis.

(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Consumers, especially those with osteoarthritis, have become adept at choosing the pain relief remedies suitable for their needs and condition. One is glucosamine, which is believed to be a safer alternative to pain relievers.

Divine Bounty Glucosamine offers joint support and lubrication. Divine Bounty is one of the few manufacturers of herbal supplements that are dedicated in providing only the safest and most useful formulas.

It shells out more of its funds in research instead of marketing to determine which natural ingredients are safe and beneficial for various conditions, like osteoarthritis. This glucosamine formula is equipped with another healing agent called methylsulfonylmethane (MSM).

These two therapeutic ingredients work together to offer increased lubrication, joint mobility, strong connective tissue, and shock absorption. They work naturally in delivering these benefits, and this is why they are believed to be a lot better than medications.

It is worth realizing that certain medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used by individuals with osteoarthritis. While these medications work temporarily in easing pain, they could also lead to undesirable health consequences.

Their use has been found to potentially increase the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding, stroke, and heart attack. Thus, they could produce more harm than good. This is exactly why some experts recommend the use of safer alternatives like glucosamine.

This formula has a high concentration of 2000 mg glucosamine per serving, which makes it superior over other brands that only offer 1000 mg to 1500 mg. This only shows the commitment of Divine Bounty to ensure that consumers get the best value of their hard-earned dollars.

This also demonstrates the dedication of the company to provide consumers with the most useful osteoarthritis pain relieving formula. What makes this formula even more beneficial is that it is equipped with methylsulfonylmethane (MSM).

This therapeutic ingredient works together with glucosamine for supporting healthy joints. These two nutrients work in tandem to provide joint mobility, shock absorption, lubrication, and strong connective tissue.

It is important to stress that this supplement is carefully made in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility in the United States. This means it is manufactured according to the high standards and strict guidelines that the U.S. FDA normally impose on pharmaceutical companies.

This also means it is accurately labeled and free from nasty ingredients or contaminants. What makes this formula even more beneficial is that it comes with a money back guarantee. This gives osteoarthritis sufferers, athletes, or consumers in general to get a refund in case the results they expect are not met (http://www.amazon.com/Glucosamine-Sulfate-Supplement-2000mg-serving/dp/B0126ZF0B0).

