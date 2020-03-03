More studies are still underway to validate the positive effects of resveratrol on diabetes. However today, more and more people are turning to its use for preventive health purposes.

March 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Worldwide, it is hard to deny that diabetes prevalence continues to increase.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that 23 million have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Unfortunately, there is an estimated 7 million who are left undiagnosed. This actually equates to around 8 percent of the population.

It is also worth mentioning CDC reports that there is an increasing number of roughly 1.5 million new cases each year.

Mayo Clinic dietitian Tara Wilde says people can have kidney damage and they can have amputations and such things like that.

“On a positive side if people do well at managing their diabetes, you can bring down your risk for complications greatly," she added.

The good news is that certain natural ingredients have been believed to be helpful in fighting the condition.

In animal studies involving diabetic rats, resveratrol was able to decrease hyperglycemia.

According to researchers, this natural remedy may be potentially useful in the prevention and/or treatment of diabetes and obesity.

It may even reduce the complications linked with diabetes, such as damages to the heart and nerves. What makes it even more interesting is that it could aid in managing insulin levels.

Aside from being a powerful antioxidant, it is also known to be a phytoestrogen. It has positive effects on insulin secretion as well as blood insulin concentrations.

A research review was published in the European Endocrinology journal.

Scientists found that it may have potential benefits in those with Type 2 diabetes. It is believed to work wonders by improving the effect of a popular diabetes medication.

A series of clinical trials at New York City’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine between 2005 and 2014 examined some of the diabetes-related effects of the chemical.

In a research, a daily 500-milligram dose of resveratrol was found to delay the progression of prediabetes into full-blown Type 2 diabetes.

In a separate study, it was found intake of 1 to 2 grams of resveratrol on a daily basis enhanced glucose metabolism.

More studies are still underway to validate the positive effects of resveratrol on diabetes. However today, more and more people are turning to its use for preventive health purposes.

