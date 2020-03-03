Two recent controlled studies have shown that rhodiola is a strong adaptogen, and it has been able to demonstrate its ability to decrease fatigue symptoms and enhance performance.

According to experts, it is essential to learn about some remedies that could be helpful in warding off stress.

Sandra Meyerowitz, MPH, RD, LD, says that a warm cup of tea can actually calm many people.

Meyerowitz is an online nutrition coach and owner of Nutrition Works in Louisville, Ky.

Tea has actually been scientifically studied due to its healing benefits. Certain food and beverages have been found to decrease stress due to their ability to lower the stress hormone called cortisol.

Aside from tea, experts also recommend dark chocolate that has been found to have emotional and chemical impacts against stress. It is worth mentioning that chocolate is loaded with antioxidants and some other stress-fighting nutrients.

When not properly addressed, stress can turn chronic. When this happens, it is theorized that it could increase the onset of certain diseases and disorders. This is not at all something people should take for granted.

Some health experts have long been highlighting the importance of stress-busting all-natural ingredients, which include rhodiola rosea.

Two recent controlled studies have shown that rhodiola is a strong adaptogen, and it has been able to demonstrate its ability to decrease fatigue symptoms and enhance performance. The subjects were people who were working under stress.

Scientists reveal that adaptogens work in helping the body adapt to and fight the debilitating effects of physical stress. These include extreme cold, sleep deprivation, rigorous exercise, or demanding shift work.

In other rhodiola studies, the researchers had subjects who were working in classically stressful, physically demanding situations.

It has been found the use of this herb led to improvements in physical fitness, neuromotor test results, mental fatigue, and general well-being. It is worth mentioning that the participants in the study had a dose of 50 mg of standardized rhodiola extract twice daily.

In addition to its stress-fighting effects, rhodiola has long been widely studied due to the remarkable healing benefits it offers. This is why its use is highly recommended nowadays through supplementation.

