In some animal studies, lion’s mane worked in significantly reducing blood pressure levels in both normal and diabetic mice, even at daily dosages as low as 2.7 mg per pound.

(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Diabetes continues to alarm experts not just because of its high prevalence, but also of its incurability. There are medications available that doctors strongly recommend intake of. However, there are also all-natural ingredients studies have found to be potentially helpful for the condition.

It is always best to consider the use of natural remedies like lion’s mane to combat diabetes in addition to the use of certain pharmaceutical drugs.

Scientists reveal that this natural remedy aids in benefiting diabetes management. Multiple research studies suggest it’s due to the ability of lion’s mane to enhance blood sugar control and reduce some of its side effects.

In some animal studies, lion’s mane worked in significantly reducing blood pressure levels in both normal and diabetic mice, even at daily dosages as low as 2.7 mg per pound.

Investigators reveal that it reduced blood sugar levels due to its ability to block the activity of the enzyme alpha-glucosidase, which breaks down carbs in the small intestine. It is worth realizing that blockage of this enzyme triggers indigestion and the ineffective absorption of carbs.

All of these can result in high blood sugar levels. This natural remedy has also demonstrated its ability to decrease diabetic nerve pain in the feet and hands.

In a study involving mice with diabetic nerve damage, daily intake of lion’s mane for six weeks led to significant decreases in pain and blood sugar levels. What made its use even more beneficial is that it was also able to enhance antioxidant levels.

There are other conditions this natural remedy could fight against, and this is why it may be beneficial for preventive health purposes.

One of the best sources of this natural remedy is Divine Bounty Lion’s Mane.

Divine Bounty produces some of the world’s most potent and pure vitamins and supplements that aid in supporting health and nutrition in a natural way.

These formulas are equipped with scientifically-supported, top-quality ingredients and are free from the nasty ones. Its supplements are not just made according to the strict Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) guidelines, but are also accurately labeled.

It is also known for its dedication to helping consumers achieve increased protection against a range of diseases. Through the supplements it offers, it may help reduce disease prevalence through the ability of therapeutic ingredients to inhibit the development of medical conditions.

This superior-quality formula offers 1800 mg of lion’s mane per capsule, and for every bottle offers 90 Vegetarian capsules (https://amazon.com/Organic-Lions-Mane-Mushroom-Capsules/dp/B07LGR1KN7).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.