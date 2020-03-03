According to experts, riboflavin could provide the needed energy for the functioning of the digestive tract, brain, endocrine system, and nervous system.

(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- There are many people nowadays who suffer from the consequences of having low energy levels. However, it is important to note that only a few know why their energy levels spiral down, and the ways to deal with it well.

According to New York University nutritionist Samantha Heller, MS, RD., you may also find it harder to concentrate on tasks, and, eventually, you can also find your patience grows short and your level of frustration rises, even when confronted with seemingly simple challenges.

Some measures have been found beneficial in enhancing energy levels and one is to get a power nap.

Research has revealed that pushing the brain and overloading it with information negatively affects energy levels.

The National Institutes of Mental Health present studies and reveals that a 60-minute "power nap" reverses the mind-numbing effects of information overload.

What makes the study even more beneficial is that it also aids in in the retention of what one has learned.

Another study was carried out and published in the Nutritional Health journal.

In this study, it has been shown that missing any meal within the day results in an overall greater feeling of fatigue by the day's end.

In enhancing levels of energy, it is essential that the body is nourished with some nutrients and one is vitamin B2.

According to experts, riboflavin could provide the needed energy for the functioning of the digestive tract, brain, endocrine system, and nervous system.

It works in digesting proteins, carbohydrates, and fats into energy to keep the body functional and moving. It is particularly useful in helping the repair the body.

It is important to understand that this nutrient aids in turning carbohydrates into glucose. It is also worth noting that these proteins’ and carbohydrates’ end products are the fuel as well as the building blocks that the body can use for energy.

More scientists are still investigating into the remarkable abilities of this nutrient in enhancing energy levels. However, it is worth mentioning that its use has long been recommended for various medicinal purposes.

