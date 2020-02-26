A new 3D wax prototype service of custom designed jewelry has been launched by Dallas, TX based L’Unique Jewelry.

A new 3D wax prototype service of custom designed jewelry has been launched by Dallas, TX based L'Unique Jewelry. The master jewelers combine traditional techniques with decades of experience to create one of a kind jewelry pieces.

L’Unique Jewelry have announced that they now offer customers a 3D wax printed model of their custom designed pieces. The Dallas, TX based jewelers are experts in fine jewelry and creating custom pieces from precious metals and gemstones.

For more information, please visit the website here: http://luniquejewelry.com

L’Unique Jewelry is a fine jeweler based in Dallas, TX. The company is owned and operated by master craftsman Roupen Toranian. He uses his decades of experience in the industry to combine 200 years of traditional Armenian gem setting styles with precious metal crafting to create traditional and contemporary jewelry.

The jewelers offer their customers in Dallas a custom jewelry design service, so that they can have the piece that they have always envisioned. The process begins with an in store consultation with a master jeweler to come up with a unique design and to discuss metal and diamond choices.

Once a sketch has been produced, refined and then approved by the customer a Computer Aided Design and Rendering (CAD) image is created in order to produce a solid 3D wax model prototype.

The site explains that the 3D printed prototype: “allows you to see your design in a to-scale tangible model.” This new cutting edge service means that any design or size changes can be made before the piece is cast in the customers’ chosen precious metal.

Once cast is precious metal, the final piece of jewelry is hand finished and each jewel set by hand by a master jeweler.

They also provide a range of fine bridal jewelry including engagement rings and wedding bands. The bridal collection feature a range of designs to suite all tastes and the rings offer a selection of different precious gemstones, including diamonds, emeralds and sapphires.

Those wishing to find out more about Dallas-based L’Unique Jewelry’s custom design service can visit the website on the link provided above. Alternatively, they can also be contacted at: 972-312-9229.