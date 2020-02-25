The Happy Photo launched a full report on Pricing Made Easy, a versatile pricing strategy system for photographers.

The Happy Photo, a website specializing in high-quality resources for beginner photographers, launched a complete report on Pricing Made Easy, a pricing tool for photographers. The report offers an overview of the importance of using the right pricing structure, and examines the main features of the popular pricing calculator.

More details can be found at https://thehappyphoto.com/new-photography-pricing-system-profit-in-any-niche-with-this-personalized-reusable-strategy.

The newly released report has been designed to provide beginner photographers with a practical resource on how to set the right prices for their services.

According to recent figures, only 15% of beginner photographers are still working in their third year. The Happy Photo states that one of the most important factors contributing to the failure of the 85% is using a less than adequate pricing strategy.

The report explains that Pricing Made Easy can help photographers at all levels of experience create a custom pricing structure that works best for them.

“The system focuses on personalizing each individual photography business, as opposed to a lot of the standardized pricing models out there”, states the report. “After all, every single photographer has different needs and experiences. So you need a pricing plan that’s customized to your business and your marketplace.”

Another important advantage of the system is that it is not location specific, making it ideal for photographers in any geographic area. The report states that using the Pricing Made Easy resources is highly intuitive. The service provides various spreadsheets with carefully adjusted automated formula, photographers only having to add their specific numbers and get an ideal price range.

To help photographers optimize their pricing structure, Pricing Made Easy also includes calculators to determine three different budgets and video tutorials. With the latest report, The Happy Photo continues to expand its range of high-quality informative resources for photographers throughout the world.

