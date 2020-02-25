Modularesi Ltd. announces the launch of its consultation and modular construction services. They also offer hybrid modular construction services of residences and other buildings.

Modularesi Ltd. announces the launch of its modular and hybrid modular construction process. The firm also offers consultancy services in different kinds of offsite modern modular methods of construction. For those who require it, they have finance options to buy or build residential developments. https://www.modularesi.com/affordable-social-modular-housing-consulting/

Modularesi Ltd. has various accreditations including from the Council of Mortgage Lenders (CML). Their main product is the offsite modular construction of buildings and residences. These structures are up to 95% completed at an offsite location such as a factory. This includes the kitchen, bathroom, tiling, flooring, plumbing, electrics, plastering, and finished roof. https://www.modularesi.com/offsite-construction-modular-housing/

The entire structure is then transported to the building site and carefully placed on to the completed foundation made by the developer. This takes about a day. The two components are then joined up perfectly and the occupants can move into their finished home in approximately seven days. https://www.modularesi.com/affordable-modular-offsite-mmc-housing-systems/

There are many advantages to the offsite modular volumetric construction by Modularesi Ltd. This kind of building reduces the time required significantly as the largest percentage of the building is manufactured under controlled conditions in a different location.

The modular components are manufactured indoors in a factory. This ensures that quality is of a consistently high standard and can be easily monitored. The factory environment also enables automation of certain parts of the construction and therefore reduces cost again by reducing the number of workmen required. https://www.modularesi.com/vrc-homes-bopas-hybrid-modular-construction/

At the location of the proposed building, there is less dust and disturbance for the neighbors. There is also no clean up required at the building sites because no materials are brought there. Modularesi Ltd. also offers hybrid modular construction.

Why build modular houses?

There are two types of modern methods of construction MMC for modular houses and apartments that can be built, the advantages of both are that the construction time can be up to 50% less time than building traditionally, because of the time saving it should save money on project finance costs unless you are lucky enough to have the money to build your own house or development.

What are the best ways to build a modular house using offsite construction MMC?

The best ways to build modular housing are hybrid modular construction or volumetric construction:-

1. Volumetric modular build

Modern methods of construction MMC as a volumetric modular build are generally manufactured offsite construction processed, 95% finished including, kitchens, bathrooms, tiling, flooring, plumbing , electrics, plastered, decorated with roofs finished. These modules are then generally transported to site and placed onto the completed foundations supplied by the developer in a day and then stitched up complete and ready to move into in approximately seven days.

2. Hybrid Modular builds

If it is not financially viable to use a volumetric modular build system then I would highly recommend using a Hybrid modular build system. The main super structure for the hybrid modular build system will be manufactures offsite in a factory controlled environment for light gauge steel and timber SIP (structural insulated panels). These panel kits when manufactured are then brought to site and erected to a water tight finish for a detached property in 3-7 days dependant on which manufacturer and or contractor is used.

The term “modern methods of construction (mmc)” had a very specific meaning within the social housing sector when the Government was attempting to increase the take-up of non-conventional forms during the early years of this century. It has since been widely adopted as a convenient if misleading shorthand for all forms of non-conventional construction. It is more accurate to use terminology such as offsite, manufactured or non-traditional construction when describing such methods.

Modularesi provides consultancy services to councils, housing associations & developers for all types of affordable & social modular housing using offsite modern methods of construction MMC.

