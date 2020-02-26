Safer CBD launched its updated range of high-quality CBD products to provide CBD softgel capsules, lip balms, bath salts and many other products.

(Newswire.net -- February 25, 2020) -- Safer CBD launched its updated range of high-quality CBD products to provide CBD softgel capsules, lip balms, bath salts and many other products.

Safer CBD's online store released a new range of CBD products to compliment its’ organic CBD oils and tinctures. The store offers CBD softgels, lip balms, bath salts, massage oils, pre rolls, gummies and many other CBD products, all made of high-quality CBD extracted from sustainably grown organic hemp. They also offer a variety of hemp CBD products for pets.

More details can be found at https://safercbd.com/product/cbd-oil-softgels/

With the latest launch, Safer CBD continues to expand its range of high-quality CBD products for customers both in the US and internationally.

At Safer CBD, they offer ultra-concentrated hemp CBD. Once harvested, the hemp is processed and undergoes extraction and quality 3rd-party testing verifies the composition of the CBD rich hemp oil which is infused into every product.

This ensures their products have the desired hemp derived CBD oil consistency while satisfying the legal requirements and guidelines for production and distribution.

CBD is a natural compound extracted from hemp and an increasingly popular among health advocates. Recent research suggests that CBD may be effective in the treatment of anxiety and depression, as well as offering a series of important benefits in the management of cardiovascular conditions.

It may also improve sleep, reduce seizures in persons with epilepsy, reduce overall inflammation and also help alleviate symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease, but further testing is still needed.

While CBD oils and tinctures are the most popular cannabidiol supplements, more and more consumers are looking for more alternatives. Safer CBD offers CBD soft-gel capsules for those interested in an accessible way to reap the benefits of CBD without the potentially unpleasant taste of the oil.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Safer CBD is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD rich hemp. Based in Denver, Colorado, we at Safer CBD are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market.”

The online store is currently offering free shipping on all orders. Find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.