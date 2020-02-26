Tarrytown Self Storage introduces a new service that allows clients in the Westchester County to conveniently have their personal items picked up and shipped to a self-storage facility.

Tarrytown Self Storage launches their door to store service for individuals who are looking for a convenient way of moving into a self-storage unit. The company serves clients in and around Westchester County, New York.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.tarrytownselfstorage.com

The newly launched service provides a viable solution in many scenarios. Some clients require immediate storage for their belongings as they move to or out of Westchester for a job assignment. There are also those who are decluttering as they put their houses on the market. Regardless of the reason, Tarrytown Self Storage can make item pick-up and storage fast and easy.

One major benefit of opting for the company’s door to store service is it eliminates the need to hire a mover separately. Instead of incurring this additional expense or relying on friends and family who may not have the necessary skills to help out with the move, experts at Tarrytown Self Storage will take care of everything from picking up the items to safely storing them in the facility.

The company’s friendly staff is more than happy to show clients around their property, but they are usually able to assist with all concerns over the phone. Allowing clients to save time and a trip to the facility, matters such as the service details, room selection, moving materials, availability, and location options can be discussed within minutes.

Also within a short discussion, the company will request a significant amount of information so they can create a move-in checklist on the client’s behalf. The checklist will include all the packing and moving supplies that will be required in the process. There will also be a discussion particularly about free-standing and collapsible items, including bed frames and other furniture.

One of New York’s fastest growing self storage companies, Tarrytown Self Storage operates several facilities throughout Westchester County. Parties who are interested in their door to store service, as well as their other self storage options, may log on to the above-stated website for more information.