(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) -- Tarrytown, NY -- A Tarrytown-based self-storage company launches their cedar closet rooms for Westchester County residents looking to secure their off-season clothes and delicate items requiring climate control.

Tarrytown Self Storage launches their cedar closet rooms for individuals looking for climate-controlled self-storage facilities for their seasonal clothes and other items. Available in the company’s latest property located in Tarrytown, New York, the rooms also make great gifts for occasions like Valentine’s Day, birthdays, and anniversaries.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.tarrytownselfstorage.com

The newly launched cedar rooms are perfect not just for clothes, but also for shoes, delicates, bedding, wine, antique, paperwork, and other items that need to be protected from fluctuating temperatures and the elements. Clients can rely on the company’s onsite experts to extend assistance in converting the units into offsite cedar closets that meet their requirements.

Tarrytown Self Storage has made sure to line the rooms with cedar because of the wood’s natural ability to protect items in storage from mold and mildew. The wood has insect repellent properties, too. These, combined with very minimal fluctuations in temperature and humidity year round, afford clients with peace of mind knowing that their belongings will remain in good condition.

The company recognizes that building a cedar closet at home can easily cost upwards of $5,000 and take weeks to design and complete. It is for this reason that they offer cedar closet rooms readily available at a fraction of the cost of building one.

In business for three decades now, Tarrytown Self Storage is one of the fastest growing self-storage companies in New York. With several locations in Westchester County, the company opened in 2017 its newest facility equipped with the latest amenities, such as cedar closet units, energy-efficient motion sensor lighting, and facility-wide climate control.

Those who are interested in Tarrytown Self Storage’s cedar closet rooms and other storage solutions may access more information through the website above or the company’s Google page: https://g.page/tarrytownselfstorage?gm