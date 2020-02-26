The 2020 Honda CR-V model range has been launched by Honda of Fife. Customers can get great deals on the popular, feature-packed family car.

Honda of Fife has launched a new range of 2020 CR-V models on its online store, offering customers the chance to buy the cutting edge new model. It competes with the Toyota RAV4, and has a variety of special features for customers to enjoy.

More information can be found at: www.hondaoffife.com/cr-v

The site explains that Honda of Fife is the leading Honda dealership in the Federal Way area. They pride themselves on high quality service and always put the customer first.

As the president’s award-winning Honda dealership for two years running, they have a reputation for excellent service.

Now they have launched the 2020 CR-V model to give customers more buying choice when they look for their next family car. There’s a standard model and a hybrid to choose from.

With its 2020 model, Honda has given the range a fresh new look and feel. The crossover has a new engine, with a 1.5 liter turbo-four engine complete with 190 horsepower.

That means it’s more powerful than previous models, while also being more efficient. Drivers will get better mileage, with an estimated 2 miles per gallon more in usual driving situations.

One of the main new features is that every model features Honda Sensing technology. Each car benefits from automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and cruise control.

In comparison to the RAV4, it beats it in features and specs offering heated front seats, added leg room, and walk away auto lock.

Honda cars are known for their reliability, fuel efficiency and high value. They are routinely described as providing drivers with good value for money.

Along with the new models, Honda of Fife offers great value used car deals for local customers.

They state: “At Honda of Fife, we strive to make buying or leasing a new vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience. View our store hours and check our map for directions if you need them.”

