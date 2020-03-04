Interestingly, turmeric possess a range of healing agents that make it therapeutic against ailments like diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and osteoporosis.

(Newswire.net -- March 4, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Incurable conditions like osteoarthritis are known to be highly prevalent today. As a matter of fact in the United States, there are over 31 million individuals with this condition.

Research has shown that OA is the second most common diagnosis, following chronic heart disease.

What makes it all the more alarming is that it remains the leading cause of disability among the elderly. More particularly, it causes disability in individuals older than 65 years and affects 70 percent to 90 percent of those older than 75 years.

It has been found that 85 percent of persons show evidence of OA after the age of 70. This slowly progressive joint disease produces symptoms like stiffness, joint pain, reduced function, and minor swelling.

According to Rachel Brown, M.D, board certified rheumatologist, the risk factors of OA are genetic predisposition, obesity, older age, and joint trauma.

It is important to keep in mind that this condition has no known cure yet, and can only be managed through dietary and lifestyle factors combined with treatments. There are medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) found to help reduce pain.

These pharmaceutical drugs do alleviate pain but they can also cause side effects.

Interestingly today, there are natural healing remedies like glucosamine found to be protective of the joint cartilage. This means that this therapeutic molecule may aid in slowing down the progression of osteoarthritis.

Multiple research studies have shown that glucosamine aids in cartilage repair as well as in stopping osteoarthritis from progressing. In some studies, it has been found that intake of joint supplements like glucosamine aided in enhancing the quantity of these cartilage building blocks within any joint.

There are also individuals with osteoarthritis who resort to the use of glucosamine as a safer alternative to pain relievers. This is due to the fact that this natural remedy offers pain relief and enhanced mobility.

A highly potent and pure formula like VitaBreeze Glucosamine may be an excellent choice as it has optimum dose of 1500mg Glucosamine sulfate, 1000mg Chondroitin sulfate, 600mg MSM and 300mg Turmeric.

Aside from reducing pain and stiffness, Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) may also offer other health benefits like relieving allergy symptoms.

