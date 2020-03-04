According to studies, magnesium may keep depression at bay. This macromineral has long been reputed to be beneficial for brain health.

(Newswire.net -- March 4, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Scientists have been carrying out research studies to learn more about depression, and how it can be effectively treated and prevented.

In some studies, it has been demonstrated this brain disorder results from a chemical imbalance. Other studies reveal that it could also be due to factors like genetic vulnerability, faulty mood regulation by the brain, and stressful life events.

It may even be caused by the use of medications and the presence of medical problems.

According to researchers, there could be millions or even billions of chemical reactions inside the body that influence mood, perceptions, and how life is experienced.

Due to these complexities, treatments may have different effects from one person to another.

An fMRI study was published in The Journal of Neuroscience.

In this research, the investigators had 24 women with a history of depression. It has been found that depressed women had smaller hippocampus by 9 to 13 percent than those not depressed.

There are measures found to be useful in warding off depression or managing it better in a natural way. This includes having healthy dietary and lifestyle changes, which are considered to be essential for overall health.

The use of some nutrients like magnesium may be helpful in fighting depression. Today, there is an increasing number of researchers who are investigating on the therapeutic goodness of magnesium.

According to studies, magnesium may keep depression at bay. This macromineral has long been reputed to be beneficial for brain health. In some studies, it has been able to demonstrate its ability to ward off brain health issues.

Scientists reveal that many adults with depression tend to have reduced magnesium intake. It is important to be warned that a deficiency in this healing mineral has been associated with the appearance of symptoms and various diseases.

In a research study involving 24 older adults with depression and a magnesium deficiency, it has been found that supplementation of this mineral worked as effectively as an antidepressant.

This has led investigators to believe that magnesium may be a potential weapon against depression. It can be regularly obtained through consuming some healthy foods, but there are also supplements available.

