In the United States, stroke has been found to be the leading cause of serious, long-term disability.

It is worth realizing that over 140,000 individuals in the U.S. die every year due to this condition. Further, it happens to roughly 795,000 individuals every year.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that on a global scale, 15 million individuals suffer from stroke annually. Of these, 5 million of these die and another 5 million are left permanently disabled

The good news is that some proven techniques could work wonders in helping reduce the risk of this condition.

In lessening stroke risk, it is wise to consider the use of nutrients like B vitamins. Scientists have long been recommending that these nutrients work wonders in decreasing the incidence of stroke.

There have been studies suggesting that deficiencies in these vitamins could produce undesirable health consequences.

A review of randomized clinical trials that lasted six months or longer has shown that supplementation of B vitamins reduced stroke risk by 7 percent. This interesting study involved a large group of over 50,000 participants.

It was published in the Neurology clinical journal, and was authored by Xu Yuming and colleagues from Zhengzhou, China.

Health authorities have long warned that one of the contributing factors to the increased risk of stroke is vitamin B12 deficiency. It is worth mentioning that inadequate levels of vitamin B12 can contribute to stroke in people of all ages.

According to researchers, nutritional deficiencies in folic acid and vitamin B12 can increase the levels of a chemical called homocysteine. It is important to realize that excessive homocysteine produces two problems.

One is blood vessel inflammation and the other is oxidative stress. It is further worth being warned that inflammation is also a major contributor to stroke. This is due to the fact that inflammation is the accumulation of white blood cells that are supposed to fight infection.

Experts say unnecessary inflammation is linked with a deficiency in B12, and this results in blood vessel damage. It also leads to excess deposits inside blood vessels. It is important to realize that such buildup can result in an interruption of normal blood flow in the brain- which is a stroke.

While more studies are still being carried out to explore more of the health benefits of B vitamins deeper, their use has long been something many health experts strongly recommend.

