(Newswire.net -- March 4, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Health authorities have long suggested that gut health is vital for overall health.

Studies have revealed that an unhealthy gut is a contributor to a wide range of health problems. These include rheumatoid arthritis, depression, diabetes, obesity, autoimmune conditions, and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Many people nowadays struggle with digestive issues like gas, bloating, or diarrhea. These are actually considered to be the hallmark symptoms of gut dysfunction.

Researchers further found that having sugar cravings is another indicator of gut health issues.

They found that the gut bacteria have an ability to secrete proteins, which affect mood and cravings. These are similar to leptin and ghrelin, which are hunger-regulating hormones.

Bacteria then try to trigger cravings for the food they thrive on. Eating lots of sugar feeds bacteria, and this allows them to secrete the proteins that increase craving for more sugar.

Scientists have been recommending some steps to enhance intestinal health, and one way to do it is to use bromelain.

There are multiple research studies showing that bromelain has inflammation-fighting effects beneficial for the gut. It has been able to demonstrate its ability to decrease the symptoms of a variety of gut disorders.

Researchers carried out a study involving rabbit intestinal cell cultures. In this research, it has been found that this digestive enzyme halted the activity of various diarrhea-causing bacteria and toxins.

It is further worth mentioning that bromelain could also be useful as an anti-diarrhea drug due to its ability to stop the secretion of intestinal fluid.

The use of this digestive enzyme inhibited intestine spasms. Experts also suggest bromelain may be useful as a treatment for gut disorders.

There are actually many research studies revealing the healing goodness of bromelain. In a study involving a mouse model of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), it has been shown that the use of bromelain reduced the symptoms of the condition.

It has even been found useful in decreasing colon inflammation.

It is worth realizing that bromelain use is linked with a myriad of health benefits. This is why its use is highly recommended, especially in reducing the risk of various diseases and disorders.

