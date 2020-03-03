Some researchers recommend the use of natural remedies like D-mannose in fighting UTIs. This naturally occurring sugar can be found in blueberries and cranberries.

(Newswire.net -- March 3, 2020) Orlando, FL -- When it comes to UTI prevalence, it is almost always that it is linked with women though it also happens to men.

According to some experts, there are actually several reasons why this infection is more common in females. It is theorized that women have a shorter urethra and this allows easy and fast access for bacteria to the urinary tract to cause an infection.

It is further important to be warned that UTI risk in women increases with age and sexual activity. In post-menopausal women, there could be a heightened likelihood of bladder or uterine prolapse.

Experts say that the shifting of these structures from their normal position leads to incomplete bladder emptying. When this happens, it produces conditions that are conducive to bacterial colonization.

Changes in the production of hormones, such as estrogen, can also happen in postmenopausal women. It is important to realize that this can alter the vaginal flora, which is the good organisms that populate the vagina and fight bacteria.

Experts have long agreed that the use of antibiotics is vital in treating UTIs. However, its frequent use and overuse have also been associated with a myriad of adverse effects.

It is worth realizing that this type of medication is responsible for the high rates of antibiotic resistance today. It has also been found to increase the rates of hospitalization as well as long-term debilitating complications.

It is important to be warned that its use could produce side effects like diarrhea, bad sore throat, stomach pain, nausea, swelling of the joints, and respiratory difficulties.

Some researchers recommend the use of natural remedies like D-mannose in fighting UTIs. This naturally occurring sugar can be found in blueberries and cranberries, but is widely consumed nowadays via supplementation.

It is important to realize that through the preventive mechanism of D-mannose against UTIs, it aids in reducing the need to use antibiotics. It is also worth mentioning that this natural UTI-fighting remedy doesn’t cause the side effects linked with antibiotics.

According to investigators, D-mannose works by binding with the E.coli bacteria that cause the infection. By binding with and eliminating bacteria, the risk of UTIs is reduced or even eliminated.

