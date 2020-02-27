Toowoomba leading mechanical service repair shop has launched new services. They now offer a 1-year guarantee on parts and labour, replace brake fluid and have a delivery service.

(Newswire.net -- February 27, 2020) -- Toowoomba, QLD -- Toowoomba leading mechanical service repair shop has launched new services. They now offer a 1-year guarantee on parts and labour, replace brake fluid and have a delivery service.

Garden City Tyres in Toowoomba QLD has launched Mechanical Service and Repairs with a 1-year guarantee on parts and labour for peace of mind.

For more information see https://gardencitytyres.com.au/mechanical-servicing

This launch of complete auto care by this Toowoomba shop now covers all vehicle maintenance and repairs. The shop is centrally located in the heart of Toowoomba and provides a drop and delivery service to a customer's car within the Toowoomba region upon request.

They began as a wheel & tyre service shop, but have gradually transitioned into being a “One Stop Shop” for wheels, tyres & mechanical service. The team of qualified expert mechanics can carry out all aspects of servicing and modifications to a vehicle including logbook servicing, brake repairs, full suspension upgrades, 4WD accessories, diff drop kits, modified upper control arms, heavy-duty recovery points, secondary fuel filters, 2nd battery setup, oil catch cans and much more.

When installing new tyres this Toowoomba repair shop will also perform wheel alignment, check the suspension and if repairs are needed, they will give a quote & ask for approval before any repairs are carried out.

Garden City Tyre and Mechanical Toowoomba mechanics can repair and service all brake systems with the latest equipment including replacing disc pads and drum liners using high-quality Bendix brake products, disc and drum brake machining removing bad scores and true-up warped rotors and drums, flush the entire brake fluid system. They also service engines repairing items that affect running, reliability and fuel economy.

A member of the team said, “For us at Garden City Tyres and Mechanical, providing our customers cars with the TLC it needs (and deserves) is not just a 9-5 job. We will always go above and beyond to ensure that we are giving the best mechanical repairs Toowoomba has to offer.”

During the launch of comprehensive mechanical repairs in Toowoomba, the shop invites anyone needing service to contact them today.

