(Newswire.net -- February 26, 2020) -- Newark, NJ -- Essex Digital Tech Services released complete SEO, web design and social media marketing services for local businesses in Newark and the surrounding areas.

Essex Digital Tech Services, an online marketing agency based in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, announced that its SEO, web design and social media marketing solutions are now available to local businesses in Newark and the surrounding areas. The company uses a tried-and-tested marketing approach that offers tangible results in terms of online visibility, social media presence and overall marketing success.

The newly expanded services have been designed to provide Newark businesses with an effective way to improve their Google ranking through effective web design and SEO strategies.

As more than 90% of consumers in the New Jersey area use the internet to find local businesses, the competition for Google ranking is growing at a rapid rate. A successful SEO strategy can be a powerful asset for any business.

Essex Digital Tech Services offers a wide range of on-page and off-page SEO solutions to help client businesses reach their maximum ranking potential for their target keywords.

Clients can also opt for the development of high-engagement websites based on pre-tested fully customized templates.

Coupled with the agency’s extensive social media services, the SEO and web design package can be a powerful tool for any Newark business looking to improve its online marketing success.

Essex Digital Tech Services is a member of PinPoint Local, a leading provider of cutting-edge online marketing solutions.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “We’ll help you get more customers and grow your business, and take the guesswork out of marketing so your business can grow. We'll partner with you to create a marketing strategy, a website and select the right keywords to get you found quickly. Our agency offers real solutions to win online.”

With the latest announcement, Essex Digital Tech Services continues to expand its range of high-quality online marketing solutions for clients in Essex County and beyond.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.